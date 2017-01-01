Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost go public with their romance

Scarlett Johansson and boyfriend Colin Jost made their first official appearance as a couple on Thursday night (30Nov17).

The couple, who were first romantically linked in May (17), attended the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York, with Saturday Night Live star Colin looking smart in a tuxedo as he posed next to his girlfriend, who stunned in a red strapless gown.

While Scarlett and Colin walked the red carpet separately, they appeared more than happy to pose for pictures inside the event, wrapping their arms around each other as they smiled for the waiting photographers.

Their first public outing comes after Colin opened up about the romance during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September, gushing to the outlet about his "wonderful" new girlfriend.

When asked why she was the one for him, he replied, "She's pretty cool... It's hard to have a lot of complaints, she's pretty awesome."

He was then asked if she has a funny side to her and what it was that made them click, to which he responded, "Of course. The first time she hosted (SNL) was the first year I was a writer on the show. So, we've kind of known each other since then... she's the best."

Colin, 35, concluded his interview by adding, "I'm very happy. I feel very lucky."

Meanwhile, sources close to the couple told People magazine that their relationship is "serious", adding: "They're very much in love. They're both very respectful of each other's careers and very supportive. They're super cute together."

The relationship is Scarlett's first since she filed for divorce from husband Romain Dauriac in March. Scarlett, 33, and Romain wed in secret in October, 2014, just weeks after welcoming their daughter Rose.