Lady Bird wins Best Picture at New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Greta Gerwig's directorial debut Lady Bird has landed two big prizes at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) Awards.

The coming-of-age film, which stars Saoirse Ronan as a rebellious teenager desperate to leave home, will be feted as Best Picture at the NYFCC's gala dinner on 3 January (18), while the Irish actress will take home the Best Actress honour. It comes after Ronan scooped Best Actress at the 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards earlier this week (beg27Nov17).

The film's official Twitter page shared the exciting news, tweeting, "Soaring higher than ever - #LadyBird wins Best Picture and Best Actress from the @NYFCC Awards!"

Some famous fans have also praised the feature, including former The Office actress Jenna Fischer, who wrote, "Please give all movie awards to Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf and Lucas Hedges for Lady Bird. Amazing amazing movie. Go see it. Give them all the awards. Thank you!"

Meanwhile, actor Jonah Hill gushed, "If you haven’t seen Greta Gerwig’s Ladybird I highly reccomend you do (sic). It’s a great movie . All the actors are amazing, but most of all my sister, best friend and hero, Beanie Feldstein."

Feldstein plays Ronan's onscreen best friend, Julie.

Other big winners at the forthcoming NYFCC Awards will be The Florida Project's Sean Baker for Best Director, and Get Out filmmaker Jordan Peele for Best First Film.

Call Me by Your Name's Timothee Chalamet will take home the Best Actor award, while The Florida Project's Willem Dafoe and Girls Trip's Tiffany Haddish will be given the supporting actor and actress prizes respectively.

Coco has been named the winner of the Best Animated Film prize, while Paul Thomas Anderson will be the recipient of the Best Screenplay award for Phantom Thread.