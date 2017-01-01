James Mangold to turn children's book Crenshaw into movie - report

Director James Mangold is reportedly turning children's book Crenshaw into a movie.

The American filmmaker, whose previous work includes X-Men flicks Logan and The Wolverine and Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line, is set to adapt the novel by award-winning author Katherine Applegate for the silver screen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Crenshaw is a giant imaginary cat, who helps a young boy called Jackson cope when his family falls on hard times. It's not yet known who has been cast to star in the film, but the outlet reports that the feature will be produced by Kickstart Productions, with the first draft of the script penned by Frederick Seton.

Seton himself shared the news on Twitter, posting a link to The Hollywood Reporter's article and writing, "I had a great time playing in @kaaauthor's world and am confident that our favorite imaginary cat is in good hands with @mang0ld," with Applegate replying, "And I adored your script."

Mangold has yet to comment, but his skills can next be seen in upcoming musical flick The Greatest Showman, which he executive produced.

This would be the second of Applegate's novels to be transformed into a film; her tale The One and Only Ivan, about a silverback gorilla who lives in a cage above a mall, is being given the Disney treatment, with actress Angelina Jolie said to be producing and voicing one of the characters. Also producing is Allison Shearmur, who worked on the likes of the live-action version of Cinderella, while Me Before You filmmaker Thea Sharrock is reportedly on board to direct.