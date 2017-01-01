Meghan Markle carries out first official engagement with fiance Prince Harry

Meghan Markle told fans she's "so happy" as she and Prince Harry attended their first official engagement together on Friday (01Dec17).

The former Suits actress looked stunning in a £585 ($789) navy double-breasted Mackage coat, which she teamed with a £595 $800 beige skirt from British brand Joseph, black suede boots and a £455 ($613) handbag by Scottish label Strathberry, as she and her new fiance took part in a 30-minute walkabout in Nottingham.

Beaming from ear-to-ear, Meghan told fans: "I'm so happy. It's just such a thrill to be here."

She also thanked the waiting fans for "braving the cold to see us" and "making us feel so welcome". The stunning brunette accepted flowers, gifts and notes from those in the crowd, while also showing she's quickly picking up on royal protocol when she told one person that they are "not allowed" to pose for selfies.

Barbara Miller, 63, from Nottingham, told the Daily Mail Online after meeting Meghan: "She said thank you very much for braving the cold. I said 'can we have a selfie?'. She said 'we're not allowed to do selfies'. I said congratulations. She was so pleasant, she was lovely. She said to my husband 'your hands are really cold'."

Harry also looked smart for the occasion in his coat and scarf, and showed his affection for Meghan by holding her hand and wrapping his arm around her - something rarely seen when royal couples attend official events.

Irene Hardman, 81, from Ruddington, added to the outlet that Meghan "kept saying 'thank you so much'."

"She kept saying 'I can't believe it, I've been made so welcome and I can't believe it'," Irene smiled.

Several thousand people lined the streets leading up to Nottingham's Justice Museum, with many holding hot water bottles to keep warm in the freezing cold temperatures, as they waited to catch a glimpse of the newly-engaged couple.

After greeting and chatting to fans and accepting gifts, Meghan and Harry headed into the Nottingham Contemporary gallery for a World Aids Day fair.

They later paid a visit to Nottingham Academy, where they learned about the work being done with young people in the area and were treated to a performance of a "hip hop opera".