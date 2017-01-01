Elizabeth Olsen suffers bruising in new Avengers stunt

Actress Elizabeth Olsen is nursing a serious bruise on her upper arm after injuring herself in a stunt for the next Avengers project.

The Godzilla star portrays Wanda Maximoff and her superhero alter ego Scarlet Witch in the Marvel blockbusters, and she has taken to social media to show off a photo of her sore right bicep, which featured a large bruise.

"Scarlet Witch took flight yesterday and got a bruise," she shared on the Instagram Story image, with a red arrow pointing to the painful area.

She didn't share any further information about the stunt she was performing when she suffered the injury, but the post suggests her character will be back in action for the follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War, which opens in May (18).

The fourth, as-yet-untitled Avengers instalment is currently in production and is scheduled for release in 2019.

She will appear alongside the likes of Chris Evans, Robert Downey, Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson in Avengers: Infinity War, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

The first official trailer for the highly-anticipated movie was released on Wednesday (29Nov17), and according to Marvel officials, fans have already helped to smash the viewing record previously set by the It horror remake, which earned 197 million views when the first promo hit the Internet earlier this year (17).

A post on the Marvel Twitter page reads: "Thank you to the best fans in the universe for making @Avengers #InfinityWar the most viewed trailer of all time with 230 million views in 24 hours! See you all May 4th."