Chrissy Teigen enjoys Pan Am-themed birthday party

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday (30Nov17) by hitting the high skies at a Pan Am-themed party.

The beauty, who is pregnant with her second child, was joined by her husband John Legend, and married pals Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for the costume bash, which was modelled on the 1960s luxury airline Pan American World Airways, commonly known as Pan Am.

The birthday girl, who was dressed in a coral, double breasted skirt suit, took to Snapchat throughout the night to share pictures from the event, which began with guests including Kim's mother Kris Jenner and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin entering through a mock Los Angeles International Airport terminal. After collecting their "boarding passes", they stepped onto a life-size model airplane, where they were greeted by a crew of flight attendants.

The faux Pan Am aircraft was even kitted out with magazines with glamorous covers from the period, while Chrissy took part in a safety demonstration, showing guests how to put on their oxygen masks in the event of an emergency.

She and her pals were then treated to a pasta dinner, as they enjoyed dancing and rounds of Bingo, while singer John also serenaded Chrissy on multiple occasions. They ended the evening with a Super Mario-themed birthday cake, and a quick stop at popular fast food joint In-N-Out.

John also marked his wife's special day with a sweet post on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my wonderful wife @chrissyteigen!," he wrote alongside a photo of the stunner sitting in the sun. "I'm so happy you were born! You bring so much light to my life and to the lives of everyone who knows you. I love you so much! Happy Birthday!!!"

However, Chrissy, who is known for her dry sense of humour, jokingly mocked the choice of picture, quipping, "How about a hi-res".