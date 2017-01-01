Kristin Scott Thomas ‘fought’ for Darkest Hour character’s prominence

Kristin Scott Thomas “fought” to give her character more importance in Darkest Hour.

The English actress appears opposite Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in the upcoming biopic, which focuses on the former British Prime Minister coming into power in 1940 and supporting the Dunkirk evacuation during World War II.

Kristin plays Churchill’s wife Clementine, who she found initially came across as more of a background character before she breathed new life into her on-screen alter ego.

“I really fought to give her more weight in the film, to give her more sense to the story,” the star told WWD. “Because I think she was a vital ingredient to the success of Winston Churchill.

“It was important to see that she had her own thoughts, and she had her own way of approach to him. She had her own influence on him. And she kept him a human being. Together, they muddled through, they each managed to counterbalance each other. She was very supportive of his decisions and encouraged him to follow his heart.”

To portray her part accurately, the Four Weddings and a Funeral actress met with the late politician’s grandchildren, who gave her “little snippets” and details about Clementine.

Kristin was also given a whole new insight into Churchill himself thanks to the film, and how different the world could have been if it wasn’t for his efforts during the war against Germany.

“I had no idea that Britain was so close to becoming a Nazi state. I had no idea. And I don’t think many people do,” she sighed.

The 57-year-old is now gearing up to make her directorial debut with The Sea Change, a romantic drama in which she’ll also star in opposite Mark Strong and Split actress Anya Taylor-Joy.