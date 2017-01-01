Chris Pratt files for divorce

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have filed for divorce to end their eight-year marriage.

The couple split this summer (17) and both filed divorce papers on Friday (01Dec17) in what appears to be a carefully orchestrated move to keep the break-up as amicable as possible.

Jurassic World star Pratt filed his paperwork first, citing irreconcilable differences for the marriage split, and Anna responded at the same time with a mirror image document.

The former couple is asking for joint custody of their five-year-old son Jack, and Pratt and Faris have both reserved the right to pick up spousal support, according to TMZ.

They list the date of separation as 13 July (17), and sources tell the news outlet there is a prenuptial agreement in place.

Pratt and Faris have remained on friendly terms since announcing their shock split in August (17).

"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward," Chris’ statement on Facebook read at the time.

"We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Chris and Anna's signatures concluded the statement, while Anna shared almost an exact copy on her Twitter page.

Anna and Chris first started dating in 2007 after meeting on the set of their film Take Me Home Tonight, and the actor popped the question in November, 2008. The stars tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Bali, Indonesia, on 9 July, 2009.

The House Bunny star is now dating cinematographer Michael Barrett.