Margot Robbie silences sexist questions in 'boss moment'

Actress Margot Robbie is proud of having shown sexist reporters who is boss by forcing a change of subject during a press conference.

The Australian star is currently promoting her new biopic I, Tonya, in which she portrays real life American figure skater Tonya Harding, and during a recent press interview, Robbie, who also produced the project, felt she needed to put her foot down with an offensive line of questioning.

“I had a boss moment the other day," she recalls to Page Six. "I was doing a press conference and they keep asking me what it was like to be married, and I said, ‘Being married is not my achievement. My achievement is producing this film and having a producing deal with a major studio — that is my achievement.’ And everyone shut up after that. It was really nice.”

Margot, who tied the knot with Tom Ackerley in December, 2016, has matured a lot when it comes to how she perceives the media thanks to her work on I, Tonya, revealing her perspective has changed about many things she used to take for granted.

“It was an interesting time to reflect on media and how we as a society kind of eat up what we are given and what we are told in these little sound bites, and you pass judgment so quickly," she explains. "So I have learned not to judge so quickly.”

I, Tonya centres around the 1994 assault on Harding's competitor Nancy Kerrigan that was carried out by a hitman hired by Tonya's boyfriend. The attack left Kerrigan with a broken leg and the fallout subsequently ruined Tonya's career in figure skating.

The movie reaches U.S. theatres on 8 December (17).