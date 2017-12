Julia Stiles slams 'snarky' critics after sharing baby photo

Julia Stiles slammed her followers on social media for criticising the way she held her newborn son.

The 36-year-old Bourne Ultimatum star and her husband Preston J. Cook welcomed Strummer Newcomb Cook on 20 October (17), but they kept the news quiet for weeks.

Julia finally shared Strummer's arrival late last month (Nov17) with a sweet snap of her son's hand, and on Tuesday (28Nov17) posted a picture of her carrying the five-week-old in a baby carrier strapped to her chest.

"I haven't worn a back pack since middle school. Now I have a front pack," she jokingly captioned the shot.

Many so-called "mommy shamers" commented on how Julia had kept her baby's legs inside the carrier, and told the award-winning actress she was harming her son by not following manufacturers' advice.

Fed up with the critics, Julia took to Instagram on Friday to slam those who had berated her on the social media site.

"It was brought to my attention that in the previous photo I am not holding my baby correctly," she wrote alongside a snap of British punk band The Clash. "Wow, I didn't expect that. What was supposed to be a shout out of products I like, suddenly becomes an invitation to comment on my baby, and my ability as a mother.

"That's the internet for you, the carnivorous plant from Little Shop of Horrors," Julia continued. "I was trying to keep as much of my son's image private, including, I guess, his little feet. And it was just a photo taken at home, not how I normally carry him around. Thanks for the concern, anyway."

The Riviera star added: "Yes, Mothers, always read the safety instructions. But also, Instagrammers: instead of writing snarky comments about a 5 week old, try dancing around your living room to a Clash record. It's way more fun."