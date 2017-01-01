John Boyega: 'Explosion scenes make me shaky'

Star Wars star John Boyega gets "shaky" when filming stunts with explosions.

The British actor has plenty of stunt experience thanks to his role as Finn in the new Star Wars films, and even though he has filmed a number of scenes involving pyrotechnics, he admits he still gets nervous something might go wrong.

"Any scenes with explosions make me shaky. When fire is roaring around you, I tend to think, 'I like my face. I'd like to keep it,'" he joked to SciFiNow magazine.

Although he isn't allowed to talk specifically about the upcoming movie, The Last Jedi, the 25-year-old hinted that he has even more stunts to do this time around.

"I was really surprised," John said, when asked about his reaction to the script. "First of all, I was thinking: 'Who is going to be doing all these stunts? I am not training for that!'"

Star Wars: The Force Awakens was directed by J.J. Abrams, who handed over the reins to Rian Johnson for The Last Jedi, and John believes Rian has been given more opportunity to be original and different than J.J. was.

"It was very evident what J.J. was doing in terms of trying to make sure that VII (Force Awakens) didn't feel too alien to what fans are used to," he explained. "Rian has been given the challenge to make this story different. He's been asked to make it unique and expand the Star Wars universe."

The star, who has also recently filmed Pacific Rim: Uprising, will be reunited with J.J. when he returns to direct the third instalment next year. He stepped in after Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow dropped out of the project.

The Last Jedi hits cinemas from 13 December (17).