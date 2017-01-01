Meryl Streep captures 'essence' of The Post character

Meryl Streep stunned onlookers when she first stepped on set as her character in The Post.

The three-time Oscar winner is starring in the upcoming historical drama, which tells the story of journalists from The Washington Post and The New York Times who published the leaked documents of the Pentagon Papers regarding the involvement of the U.S. government during the Vietnam War.

In the film, Meryl portrays Kay Graham, the country's first female newspaper publisher, and movie producer Amy Pascal was amazed about the way in which the actress became the character.

"Meryl is one of our greatest actors. The first time anybody saw Meryl as Katherine, she walked onto set and everyone was just so gobsmacked, she looked so much like her," she told Total Film magazine. "She was just her essence."

Alongside Meryl, Tom Hanks has been cast as Ben Bradlee, who became a national figure during the presidency of Richard Nixon, when he challenged the federal government over the right to publish the controversial documents. And producer Kristie Macosko Krieger was equally impressed with the veteran actor's portrayal in the film.

"He became Ben Bradlee," she shared. "It was like a metamorphosis and there were times when he would be on set and I would think I was looking at Ben Bradlee. It would be shocking that it was actually Tom Hanks."

The Post, which also stars Matthew Rhys and Sarah Paulson, is slated to hit cinemas from early January. Previously, director Steven Spielberg shared that he was determined to get the story made as quickly as possible due to the turbulent political and social climate in America following the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I need a motivational purpose to make any movie," the filmmaker told USA Today. "When I read the first draft of the script, this wasn't something that could wait three years or two years – this was a story I felt we needed to tell today."