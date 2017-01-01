NEWS Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk ‘wanted to keep engagement news on down-low’ Newsdesk Share with :







Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk reportedly wanted to keep their engagement news on the down-low to protect their privacy.



The showbiz pair have been dating for three years, and at that time have both finalised divorces from their ex-spouses; Gwyneth from Chris Martin and Glee producer Brad from ex-wife Suzanne.



Last week it was reported the couple is now planning on tying the knot, but sources say they’re not ready to make a public announcement just yet.



“Gwyneth and Brad are a notoriously private couple,” a source told Grazia magazine. “They even hid the fact that they were dating for a year despite persistent rumours that they were an item. They wanted to keep this on the down-low for a while and were taking their time: they’d both been through divorces which had been quite public, so there was no great hurry to announce their engagement.”



Gwyneth has famously stayed close to Coldplay frontman Chris after “consciously uncoupling” in 2014, and they share children Apple, 13, and Moses, 11 together.



Brad and Chris even posed for a photo recently, which Gwyneth posted on her Instagram account, captioning it “Sunday brunch #modernfamily”.



“At the start of their relationship, Gwyneth was blowing quite hot and cold and prioritising Chris over Brad,” another insider commented. “He was hesitant to rush his own divorce at the time until he knew she was serious. Once she went through with the divorce from Chris last year, it proved she was ready to concentrate on her relationship with Brad. Since then, everyone has just been saying it was a matter of ‘when’ not ‘if’ they would get engaged. Now that it’s happened, friends couldn’t be happier for them.”

