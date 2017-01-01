Geoffrey Rush steps down as AACTA president amid misconduct allegations

Geoffrey Rush has stepped down as president of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) following allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

The 66-year-old actor has denied the misconduct accusations, linked to his stint in a production of King Lear at the Sydney Theatre Company between November 2015 and January 2016, but he has voluntarily resigned from the organisation, after six years as president.

In a statement issued via his lawyer, the Oscar-winning star said, "Certain recent media reports have made untenable allegations concerning my standing in the entertainment community. It is unreasonable that my professional colleagues should be somehow associated with such allegations.

"In the circumstances, I have decided to step aside in my ambassadorial role as president of AACTA effective immediately and until these issues have been resolved. This decision has not been made lightly. However, in the current climate of innuendo and unjustifiable reporting, I believe the decision to make a clean break to clear the air is the best for all concerned."

Regarding Rush's decision to step aside, AACTA officials released a statement saying that they had accepted his resignation.

"AACTA acknowledges the decision today of Geoffrey Rush to voluntarily step aside as president of AACTA and accepts and respects his decision to do so," they said. "We have been deeply concerned about the situation and support a course of action that both respects Geoffrey's rights to the presumption of innocence and due process, but also acknowledges good corporate governance in these circumstances."

The drama began earlier this week (beg27Nov17), when a Sydney Theatre Company official confirmed the troupe had received a complaint of alleged misconduct that occurred for months during the production of the Shakespeare tragedy.

"The moment I became aware of rumours of a complaint I immediately phoned and spoke to senior management at the Sydney Theatre Company asking for clarification about the details of the statement," a previous statement from Rush read.

"They refused to illuminate me with the details. I also asked why this information was being withheld and why, according to standard theatre practice, the issue had not been raised with me during the production via stage management, the director, my fellow actors or anyone at management level. However, no response was forthcoming."