Model Chanel Iman engaged

Supermodel Chanel Iman is set to wed American football star Sterling Shepard.

The beauty, who has worked for brands like Victoria's Secret, DKNY and Ralph Lauren, shared a photo of her man's romantic proposal on Instagram on Saturday (02Dec17), capturing the moment Sterling got down on bended knee during a special date in New York City.

"A night full of tears of happiness," she wrote beside the sweet picture, in which Chanel has one hand over her mouth in shock. "I'm beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can't wait to be your Mrs."

The sportsman, who popped the question on a penthouse rooftop decorated with candles, was equally excited for the couple's future, posting on his own feed: "The catch of my dreams...can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you!"

Chanel, 27, met the 24-year-old New York Giants player in November, 2016, when they both attended a birthday party for Sterling's then-teammate Victor Cruz.

"When I first met him, he was in a suit and looked so sharp," she gushed to People.com in July (17), as Sterling recalled, "I walked up to her and bought her a drink and it was over after that."

The marriage will be the stars' first.

Chanel previously romanced rapper A$AP Rocky for more than a year, and the former couple was rumoured to have become engaged in the spring of 2014, a few months before the pair called it quits.