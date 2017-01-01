Call Me by Your Name earns Best Picture at Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards

Call Me by Your Name has scored a trio of honours for the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, including Best Picture.

The gay drama, about an American student who develops a relationship with a 17-year-old, topped The Florida Project to secure the Best Picture prize during voting on Sunday (03Dec17), while filmmaker Luca Guadagnino tied with The Shape of Water's Guillermo del Toro for Best Director.

Call Me by Your Name's young star Timothee Chalamet and The Florida Project's Willem Dafoe landed the respective prizes for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, the same honours they received from officials at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards when they were announced on Thursday (30Nov17).

Sally Hawkins was named Best Actress for The Shape of Water, and Laurie Metcalf claimed Best Supporting Actress for Lady Bird.

Jordan Peele nabbed Best Screenplay for Get Out, and The Breadwinner, produced by Angelina Jolie, beat Coco to the Best Animated Film title.

The Best Foreign-Language Film accolade was awarded to both French drama BPM (Beats Per Minute) and Russian movie Loveless, while Faces Places was picked for Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film.

The Shape of Water's Dan Laustsen was recognised for Best Cinematography, Best Editing went to Lee Smith for Dunkirk, and Best Production Design was awarded to Blade Runner 2049's Dennis Gassner.

There was also recognition for Radiohead rocker Jonny Greenwood, who earned the Best Music/Score accolade for Daniel Day-Lewis' new period drama Phantom Thread, while veteran actor Max Von Sydow landed the previously announced Career Achievement Award.

The LAFCA Awards will be presented to the winners at a ceremony in Century City, Los Angeles on 13 January (18).

LAFCA voters' Best Film picks have gone on to secure the Oscar for Best Picture only three times in the past two decades, but they have been spot on in the past couple of years, with Spotlight and Moonlight both going on to strike gold at the Academy Awards. They also chose The Hurt Locker for the top prize in 2009, with the war film going on to repeat its success at the Oscars.