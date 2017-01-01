Coco charms North American box office for second week

Animated family film Coco has scored a second week at number one on the North American box office.

Gael Garcia Bernal and Benjamin Bratt lend their voices to the movie, about a young boy's journey through his family's past during Mexico's Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) holiday festivities, and it added another $26.1 million (£19.4 million) to its haul in its second weekend (01-03Dec17) in theatres.

The takings boost Coco's global total to an impressive $280 million (£208.3 million), thanks in part to a big weekend in China, where it is currently Disney/Pixar's third highest-grossing release in the country after earning $75.6 million (£56.3 million) in just 10 days.

Coco keeps superhero epic Justice League at number two for another week, pulling in $16.5 million (£12.3 million), three weeks after its launch.

However, it's not enough to push the DC Comics blockbuster, which stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, and Gal Gadot, past the $200 million (£149 million) mark domestically, with its current total sitting just shy at $197.3 million (£147 million).

In contrast, Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok is racing towards the $300 million (£223 million) barrier five weeks after opening in cinemas. The movie, starring Chris Hemsworth as the titular superhero, has raked in $291.4 million (£216.9 million) in the U.S. and Canada, with its global gross totalling $816 million (£607.3 million) so far.

The third Thor film's continued popularity keeps it flying high in the North American box office chart at four, just behind Julia Roberts' heartwarming drama Wonder.

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg's Daddy's Home 2 comedy rounds out the new top five.