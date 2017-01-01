Lin-Manuel Miranda and wife expecting second child

Lin-Manuel Miranda and wife Vanessa Nadal are expecting their second child together.

The Hamilton creator was joined by his spouse on the red carpet of the 2017 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London on Sunday night (03Dec17). While Miranda looked smart in his tuxedo, Nadal opted for a intricately-detailed black and gold dress, which appeared to highlight what looked like a baby bump.

Miranda later shared a few pictures from the evening on his Twitter page, with one shot captioned: "#BitOfANight @VAMNit" alongside the eyes emoji.

When one of his followers asked Miranda, "is v...?", the 37-year-old didn't hesitate as he replied: "Oh hell yeah".

The couple, who married in 2010, are already parents to three-year-old son Sebastian. They found out they were going to be first-time parents on the same day Miranda was hired to do the music for Disney movie Moana, which turned out to be an incredible day for the Oscar-nominated star.

"Life changed pretty drastically on that day. I actually found out I was going to be a father that morning," he told Entertainment Tonight last year. "My wife was going off on a business trip and I was still asleep, she had to catch an early flight, and she said, 'Hey I think you might be a dad, all right, I'll see you later!' And I was like, 'Great!... What?'

"I called her when I fully woke up to confirm what she'd said and then I got the call about Disney later that afternoon," he smiled.

Things are certainly not slowing down for Miranda on the professional front either - the actor is in London to help launch the West End version of Hamilton, which opens for previews on Wednesday, and he can next be seen in Mary Poppins Returns, in which he stars as Jack alongside Emily Blunt as the magical nanny.