Kate Hudson first met boyfriend Danny Fujikawa while pregnant with Ryder

Kate Hudson first met her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa 15 years ago, while she was "enormously pregnant" with her first child Ryder.

The Almost Famous star, who made her red carpet debut with the musician at the Snatched premiere in Hollywood in May (17) has revealed she had already known him for some time before they began dating.

Kate went into detail about how about the couple first met on Instagram on Sunday (03Dec17), when she marked the anniversary of their "first date", explaining that she didn't immediately realise it was a date as she had already known Danny for more than 10 years by then. The pair first met when she was pregnant with her 13-year-old son Ryder, her child with Black Crowes rocker Chris Robinson.

"The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade!" she wrote besides a picture of them kissing on a wooden bridge during a hike. "A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date.

"No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter. So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible.! Happy first date anniversary baby. #LoveThisMan #WhatAYear."

Kate, 38, separated from Ryder's dad Chris in 2006 after six years of marriage and their divorce was finalised in 2007. She also has son Bingham, six, with her former fiance, Muse rocker Matt Bellamy. They called off their engagement in December, 2014.