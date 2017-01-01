Ruby Rose left 'bawling her eyes out' over mean comments

Ruby Rose was reduced to tears after being criticised over her appearance at a recent event in Australia.

The actress, who is from Down Under, attended the premiere of her new film Pitch Perfect 3 in Sydney at the end of last month (Nov17), wearing a black strapless gown showing off her tattoos.

Ruby, 31, has made headlines over the last few months by defending her petite frame, but in a new Instagram story the star was forced to open up about how negative comments regarding her skin have also left her feeling extremely upset.

Posting a black and white photo of herself, Ruby wrote, "This acne belongs to me, not them, and you are welcome to it. I never thought I'd see the day I'd leave my beautiful country balling (sic) my eyes out ...when I was so excited to come home."

In another picture that followed, her problematic skin was clearer to see, as she explained it "sucks" for her but doesn't understand why it's "bothering so many others".

Further noting she's only human, and that her dermatologist has told her the flare up was caused by phone interviews and a reaction to a hotel pillow case, Ruby then turned her attention to the red carpet event, where she was joined by her mother Katia.

Her slim physique was called out by fans and reporters, with the brunette star questioning why photographers were fixated on her back during the entire premiere.

Posting a photo of her back from two years ago when she had "an under active thyroid", Ruby continued - with a picture from last month - by insisting, "Also this is always my back.. I have a tilted posterior ( it's why I have abs but no butt ) and spinal curvature from a bad car accident."

And towards the end of her series of posts as part of her Instagram story, she slammed the notion that she's anorexic, warning that it's "very important" for people to know what an eating disorder is before labelling.