Netflix boss assures House of Cards fans the show will go on

Netflix boss Ted Sarandos has confirmed the show will go on for House of Cards, despite leading man Kevin Spacey's sexual misconduct scandal.

Filming on the sixth and final season of the political drama was halted last month (Nov17) following claims Spacey had sexually harassed several co-workers on the show. It was also alleged he had acted inappropriately with actor Anthony Rapp when he was was 14.

The Oscar winner was subsequently fired from the show, sparking rumours suggesting that would mark the end for House of Cards.

But now Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos has assured fans the show will continue next year (18), with Robin Wright in a starring role.

Wright plays the wife of Spacey's scheming politician character Frank Underwood on the show. The fifth season of the drama ended with her character taking over as U.S. president.

The eight-episode final season of House of Cards will "bring closure of the show for fans", Sarandos said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Spacey has also been edited out of completed Ridley Scott film All the Money in the World. Christopher Plummer, who lost the role of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty in the movie to The Usual Suspects star, was recruited last month (Nov17) to replace the disgraced actor.

Reshoots in Italy and London were completed last week (ends01Dec17), and a new trailer, featuring Plummer and castmates Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams, has been released online.

Spacey's name has also been removed from the film's official poster. The film will hit cinemas on 22 December (17), as scheduled.