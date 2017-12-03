NEWS Paddington 2 jumps back to top of UK box-office Newsdesk Share with :







Paddington 2 – Back at no.1, Paul King’s triumphant follow-up to Paddington (2014) stars Hugh Grant as the actor Phoenix Buchanan, pitted against the Brown household (Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters) whose adopted Peruvian family member (voiced by Ben Whishaw) is now much loved in his London community.



Daddy’s Home 2 – Two years after the original hit comedy, Daddy’s Home, Brad and Dusty (Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg) face Christmas with their own respective fathers (John Lithgow and Mel Gibson).



Justice League – Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck) unites the Justice League, including Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa), to take on a new enemy threatening the planet. Spectacular fantasy adventure, made in the UK and on locations around the world.



Wonder – Heart-warming family drama starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson as the protective parents of young Auggie (Jacob Tremblay), who has a facial deformity and is now starting at mainstream school.



Murder on the Orient Express – Kenneth Branagh directs and stars as Poirot in a lavish adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery, set on board the famous train. Judi Dench, Olivia Colman, Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penelope Cruz, Leslie Odom Jr. and Josh Gad are amongst the carriage full of suspects.



Thor: Ragnarok – Chris Hemsworth’s third dedicated Thor adventure is full of action, humour and fellow Marvel characters including his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Hela (a ruthless new villain played by Cate Blanchett). Six weeks in the top ten.



A Bad Moms Christmas – Riotous comedy reuniting the under-appreciated ladies from last summer’s hit – Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn – who this year have to prepare for their family Christmases with their own mothers coming to stay. Five weeks in the top ten.



Battle of the Sexes – Emma Stone stars as Billie Jean King (world no.1) opposite Steve Carell as 55-year-old Bobby Riggs (former men’s champ), who play a tennis match in 1973 after he declares he could defeat any woman. Scripted by Simon Beaufoy, acclaimed writer of Slumdog Millionaire and The Full Monty.



The Star – Animated comedy for all the family in which a brave donkey and his pals become the utterly unsung heroes of the first Christmas in Bethlehem.



The Man Who Invented Christmas – Dan Stevens stars as Charles Dickens himself, in this festive story of how the seminal story A Christmas Carol was created. Also stars Christopher Plummer as Scrooge.



Top 10 films in UK cinemas



1 Paddington 2 £2,883,617 £26,903,226

2 Daddy’s Home 2 £1,945,640 £7,879,672

3 Justice League £1,486,953 £15,554,643

4 Wonder – NEW £1,240,245 £1,240,245

5 Murder on the Orient Express £824,494 £22,127,760

6 Thor: Ragnarok £578,606 £30,194,221

7 A Bad Moms Christmas £338,089 £7,407,722

8 Battle of the Sexes £221,996 £1,127,064

9 The Star £176,362 £432,706

10 The Man Who Invented Christmas – NEW £168,137 £168,137



