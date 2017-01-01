Ricky Gervais and Kate Mara join campaign to save death row dogs

Ricky Gervais and Kate Mara are spearheading a new Humane Society International/UK campaign to save three retired military dogs.

Britain's Defence Animal Centre bosses are planning to euthanise the dogs, despite adoption offers from professional handlers, and Humane Society officials are urging them to immediately reverse their decision.

"We are extremely saddened to hear that the Defence Animal Centre plans to euthanise Kevin, Dazz and Driver, three retired military working dogs, despite outcries not only from the public but from the handlers who worked closely with them," a spokeswoman for the HSI tells WENN. "If euthanised, these dogs, who served for years and saved countless lives, will have been robbed of the opportunity to spend their golden years in loving homes.

"After a lifetime of duty to protect humans, we have a duty of care to them, not to dispose of them like unwanted equipment. We urge the Defence Animal Centre to reconsider this decision, and work with the handlers who have offered their assistance to facilitate the dogs' adoption into loving homes with experienced owners. Both two and four legged veterans deserve our utmost respect."

Mara and Gervais have joined the Twitter campaign to save the animals, writing: "Save these hero dogs!" on their social media accounts.

Gervais is famously one of Britain's leading advocates for animals. Earlier this year (17), he even halted a promotional interview on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America in an effort to find a new home for an elderly dog called Bear.

He said on the programme, "I was here to talk about (David Brent: Life on the Road) but I've just discovered there's a dog needs adopting, so I'd rather use my segment to get him adopted.

"I'm not leaving until we get a phone call (that) this guy's adopted. He was chained up for 15 years. Give him a life... He's so loving. He's had no life."

Bear did indeed find a new owner during the show, thanks to Gervais' efforts.