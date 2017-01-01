Blake Lively injured on set

Production on Blake Lively's new film The Rhythm Section has been halted after she suffered a serious injury on set.

The star injured her hand while filming an action sequence in Dublin, Ireland and sources close to the set suggest she may have broken a finger during an action sequence.

"Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on The Rhythm Section as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand whilst filming an action sequence," a statement from a spokesperson for the production reads.

"Production will resume as soon as possible."

There was no activity on the Meath Street set in Dublin on Monday (04Dec17).

Blonde Blake has gone dark for the spy thriller, about a troubled woman seeking revenge following the airplane crash deaths of her family members, and last month she was spotted on set sporting a short black pixie cut.

Director Reed Morano, who also worked on Beyonce's Lemonade music video, was so impressed with Blake's look she posted a shot of the actress in costume on social media. Blake has also shared photos of her new look online.

Lively plays Stephanie Patrick in the film, opposite Jude Law. She was spotted on the set on Sunday.

The Rhythm Section, which is based on the first book in a series by Mark Burnell, is set for release in 2019. The injury is not expected to interfere with filming or the release schedule.