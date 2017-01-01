Tiffany Haddish: 'My new pal Taylor Swift is a great cook'

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish is raving about new pal Taylor Swift's cooking skills after landing herself a party pass to one of the singer's recent celebrations.

The actress and comedienne was invited to dinner by Swift, after the two women met during U.S. TV sketch show Saturday Night Live last month (Nov17). Tiffany was hosting the show, and Taylor was performing, and the pair immediately got on like a house on fire.

But the 38-year-old had a few specific requests to make of the Reputation superstar, who is also quite famous with her girl squad for her culinary skills.

"I said, 'Look, if I come over you got to make me some BBQ chicken, some potato salad and a brisket'," the actress explains, telling U.S. talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, "She was like, 'OK', and I was like, 'I'm gonna bring over some collard greens 'cause I got my own garden'."

Tiffany showed up with her "joyful greens" which went down a storm with her famous host.

"Oh, my gosh, Tiffany," Haddish said the Shake It Off singer gushed, "I have been wanting greens for so long. I go to all these different places to get greens and they’re never good. These greens are so delicious."

Tiffany told Ellen there's a trick that makes her greens so special and it's down to a positive attitude. She selects the best greens, washes them and cooks with a huge smile on her face.

The Keanu star reported that she was every bit as impressed with Taylor's cooking as the singer was with her greens.

"First off, Taylor can cook," she raved. "The chicken was bomb (great)! And she made cornbread, bomb! So good."