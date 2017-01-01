Coco leads Annie Awards nominations

Coco looks set to dominate the 2017 Annie Awards after landing 13 nominations.

The animated film, featuring the voices of Gael Garcia Bernal and Benjamin Bratt, has scored nods for Best Animated Feature, alongside Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Cars 3, Despicable Me 3, and The Boss Baby.

Coco has also landed two nominations in the Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production category, alongside The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales and The Boss Baby.

It has also landed nods in Character Design in an Animated Feature Production, Directing in an Animated Feature Production for Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina, Music in an Animated Feature Production, and Production Design in an Animated Feature Production.

The Breadwinner follows with 10 nominations, including Best Animated Feature-Independent with In This Corner of the World, Loving Vincent, Napping Princess, and The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales.

On the TV side, Trollhunters and Disney's Mickey Mouse lead with six each, while Samurai Jack has received four nominations.

The Annie Awards will be held on 3 February (18) at University of California, Los Angeles' Royce Hall.

Coco's critical acclaim isn't too much of a surprise - the film, about a young boy's journey through his family's past during Mexico's Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) holiday festivities, has been charming audiences across North America since its release in late November (17). It scored a second week atop the box office chart on Sunday (03Dec17), boosting its global total to an impressive $280 million (£208 million).