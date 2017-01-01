Melissa Rauch gives birth to daughter Sadie

The Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch has welcomed a daughter into the world.

The actress, who is married to writer Winston Beigel, announced the arrival of the pair's tot on her Instagram page on Monday (04Dec17), writing: "I am beyond over the moon to share that our beautiful baby girl, Sadie Rauch, has arrived and our hearts are bursting at the seams with love for her.

"I will never take for granted the difficult road it took to get here. To those on that road: I’m sending you so much love today and always."

The happy news comes after Melissa opened up about a miscarriage she had suffered while also revealing her pregnancy in a personal essay she wrote for Glamour.com in July.

She began the piece: "Here is the only statement regarding my pregnancy that doesn't make me feel like a complete fraud: 'Melissa is expecting her first child. She is extremely overjoyed, but if she's being honest, due to the fact that she had a miscarriage the last time she was pregnant, she's pretty much terrified at the moment that it will happen again.'"

The 37-year-old also branded the miscarriage "one of the most profound sorrows" in her life, revealing she subsequently battled depression, before eventually coming to terms with the fact that there was nothing she could have done to save the unborn child.

"All I really know for sure is that this experience has changed me forever," she concluded of the tragedy. "I know it's made me grateful for every moment of my current pregnancy, and I hope it will make me a better mother in some capacity when I can finally hold the child that has been in my heart in my arms.

"Although I can't categorize these lessons of humble appreciation and gratitude as 'reasons for this happening', I will consider them a silver lining."