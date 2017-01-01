Anthony Rapp 'gratified' by response to Kevin Spacey allegations

Actor Anthony Rapp feels "gratified" by the response he has received after coming forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey.

The Star Trek: Discovery actor alleged the Oscar winner had pinned him to a bed in his apartment when Rapp was just 14. Rapp's claims led to streaming service Netflix shutting down production on Spacey's hit show House of Cards, and they recently announced that in the wake of the scandal, the leading man and producer will no longer be part of the sixth and final season when it starts shooting in the coming weeks.

Speaking at the One Night With the Stars charity concert for women and children battling cancer on Monday (04Dec17), Rapp admitted he has been stunned by the reaction to his revelations, and is thrilled that his decision to come forward with his story led to such an open discussion in Hollywood.

"I’ve been very surprised by it all," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I've been very gratified by the response I've gotten from so many people. I think all of this is an important step to dismantle the machinery that allowed this sort of thing to continue."

Robin Wright will continue in her role as Claire Underwood for the sixth season of House of Cards. And upon the announcement that the programme was going to continue for one last season without Spacey, Rapp took to his Twitter to express his relief.

"I’m very gratified to learn that the many folks who’ve been in limbo this past month will in fact have the chance to complete their work that had been interrupted. I wish them all the very best on @HouseofCards Season 6," he wrote.

He further explained at the charity concert: "It was important to me that the ripple effects of everything that's gone on don't negatively affect too many people. So, I'm really happy that the people that work on House of Cards are continuing to get to do that work."