Quentin Tarantino working with J.J. Abrams on new Star Trek movie

Quentin Tarantino is reportedly working with J.J. Abrams on a new Star Trek movie for Paramount.



According to Deadline, the Pulp Fiction filmmaker is making plans for another chapter in the franchise alongside Abrams, who previously helmed 2009's Star Trek and its sequel Star Trek: Into Darkness in 2013, before moving into the Star Wars universe with 2015's The Force Awakens for Disney.



Although details on the story are currently being kept under wraps, the website claims the two men struck up a partnership after Tarantino came up with a "great idea" for a new Star Trek film.



Sharing it with Abrams, who is currently busy working on the ninth instalment of Star Wars, it's thought they are now assembling a writers' room to develop the script.



If a success, Deadline reports that Tarantino may take on directing while Abrams would produce.



The Django Unchained filmmaker previously hinted at his desire to take on the Star Trek franchise, telling Vulture in 2015, "I'm not really interested in doing a sci-fi film, but there's one thing in particular that I would be interested in. I can't tell you what it is, though, because I would literally be telling you exactly what it is. And then I wouldn't be able to do it, because everyone would talk about it, because it is one thing in particular."



Following 2016's Star Trek: Beyond, helmed by Justin Lin, it's not yet known when the fourth film will be out, but Paramount has already teased what fans can expect.



"In the next instalment of the epic space adventure, Chris Pine's Captain Kirk will cross paths with a man he never had a chance to meet, but whose legacy has haunted him since the day he was born: his father," the studio synopsis reads.



Even Zachary Quinto, who plays Spock in the movies, admitted he was in the dark about the next film, telling Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, "If I had (an update) I would give it to you."

