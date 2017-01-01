Margot Robbie started working in a restaurant as a schoolgirl

Margot Robbie started working in a restaurant when she was just 10 years old.

The Australian actress has risen to prominence following her performances in movies such as 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street and 2015's The Big Short.

But prior to making it big in Hollywood, Margot had a very normal upbringing a rural area of Queenland's Gold Coast, and even had a part-time job at a local eatery.

"I worked in a restaurant from about 10 to 15, I was working really young," she shared during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (04Dec17), which was guest-hosted by actor Chris Pratt. "I started in the back of the kitchen, polishing cutlery. Then I upgraded to peeling potatoes, then I was a dish pig (dish washer), then I was a waitress."

At around the age of 14, Margot was promoted to working behind the bar and serving drinks, even though people have to be aged 18 to drink, supply or purchase alcohol in Australia.

"Sometimes I'd be giving someone a drink, and they'd be like, 'Are you old enough to give me beer?' And I'd be like, 'Do you want the beer or not?'" the 27-year-old smiled.

During the interview, Chris also had some questions for Margot over what it was like to grow up in Australia and whether she'd come across any snakes or poisonous spiders where she lived.

The blonde star then explained that "creepy crawlies" weren't really a big deal to her, except for one time when a large snake slithered onto the property and her mother Sarie had to scare it off.

"I was in my bratty teen years and mum came in and said, 'Can you help me get the snake out of the house?' And I was like, 'I'm really busy on MSN, no,'" she recalled. "And then she went away and ten minutes later I was like, 'Where's mum?' I went down and she's on the driveway with this python, it was huge, and it had wrapped its way up her arm and is trying to strangle her across her neck!"