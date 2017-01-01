Jessica Chastain to be honoured at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Jessica Chastain is to be honoured with the Chairman's Award at the upcoming Palm Springs International Film Festival for her performance in gambling thriller Molly's Game.

Jessica, who plays sportswoman turned poker player Molly Bloom in Aaron Sorkin's movie, will receive the prize in a ceremony held at the Palm Springs Convention Center in California on 2 January (18).

Explaining festival bosses' decision to honour the 40-year-old actress, event chairman Harold Matzner told Variety, "Jessica Chastain is an incredible actress who has continuously challenged herself with complex roles throughout her career. In her latest film, Molly's Game, Chastain brings to life Molly Bloom's story of a determined woman who goes from being an Olympic skier to making millions running an exclusive high-stakes poker game."

Another star who will be honoured at the festival is Irish actress Saoirse Ronan, who has been named as the recipient of the Desert Palm Achievement Award.

She is being recognised for her performance as a rebellious Catholic teenager in the Greta Gerwig's comedy-drama Lady Bird, a film that has earned universal acclaim from critics.

Matzner also praised Saoirse for her performance in the movie, saying, "Saoirse Ronan delivers one of the most outstanding performances of this year as an outspoken high school student growing up in Sacramento in the critically acclaimed Lady Bird."

Other stars who will be honoured at the California film event include Timothee Chalamet, Gal Gadot, Holly Hunter, Allison Janney, Gary Oldman, Sam Rockwell and Holly Hunter - who will receive the Career Achievement Award.

The film named as the winner of the festival's prestigious Vanguard Award is Guillermo del Toro's fantasy The Shape of Water.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival runs from 2 to 15 January (18).