Terry Crews suing alleged groper - report

Terry Crews has reportedly launched a lawsuit against Hollywood agent Adam Venit for allegedly groping him.

In October (17), as the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal swept through Hollywood, The Expendables star accused William Morris Endeavour (WME) agent Venit of grabbing his genitals at a party.

Crews subsequently filed a police report and he is now suing Venit over the alleged incident. In the lawsuit, which has been obtained by TMZ, Crews claims Venit stared at him "like a rabid dog, sticking his tongue in and out of his mouth provocatively" at the party. He also alleges he pushed him away after the encounter and yelled to fellow actor Adam Sandler, telling him, "Adam, come get your boy! He's grabbing my nuts."

The 49-year-old reportedly received a call from Sandler on his way home from the event to see how he was doing and the Billy Madison actor was surprised by Venit's alleged behaviour.

Crews reportedly received an apology from Venit and William Morris Endeavor chairman Ari Emanuel.

Following the actor's police report, the agent was suspended without pay. He has since been reinstated to the company and demoted.

Crews, who claims he has suffered psychologically and feels emasculated and objectified, has parted ways with WME after admitting he worried that his decision to go public with the groping incident would ruin his career.

"He (Ari Emanuel) is privy to all of the studio heads who hire me," he told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America. "Who's to say he couldn't poison that?"

WME officials responded to Crews' comments in a statement to GMA, which read: "An investigation was launched immediately after management was made aware (of Crews' complaint), resulting in Venit's suspension."