Hilary Duff confirms she is back with Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff has confirmed she has rekindled her romance with music producer Matthew Koma.

The Lizzie McGuire star began dating Matthew last year (16), shortly after her romance with her personal trainer Jason Walsh fizzled out, but she parted ways with the hitmaker in April (17). She was seen embracing businessman Ely Sandvik in July (17), sparking rumours of a summer romance, but in September (17) it appeared she and Koma were back together after she celebrated her 30th birthday with him.

And on U.S. chat show The Talk on Tuesday, Hilary didn't mention Matthew by name, but confirmed she is dating someone for a third time.

"Timing is such a big deal, third time's a charm," she said. "I think that you have history and a past with someone, and love, and just because it doesn't work out the first or second time, as long as there's not too much damage done, then it can always work out again."

Hilary and Matthew have reportedly been back together since his tour ended earlier this year.

"Since Matt got back from tour, they've been seeing each other again," a source told E! News in October. "Him being gone on tour was the main reason things didn't work out the first time around, so now that he's back they picked up right where they left off."

"He took her on a romantic dinner date for her birthday, bought her a guitar, and was at her 30th birthday party," another source added. "Her friends and family really adore Matthew. Hilary also wants to get in the studio with Matthew and they have had a working relationship."

The singer and actress split from Mike Comrie, the father of her four-year-old son Luca, in 2014, after three years of marriage. They finalised their divorce in February, 2016, but remain close friends.