Naya Rivera re-files for divorce

Former Glee star Naya Rivera's divorce is back on.

The actress and singer filed to end her marriage to Ryan Dorsey in November (16), but had a change of heart this year, and the couple reconciled.

Naya dismissed her filing in October (17), but she has re-filed the divorce documents in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to The Blast, citing irreconcilable differences.

Rivera is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the estranged couple's two-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, and she is asking the judge overseeing the case to shut down spousal support from her husband.

She lists the date of separation as 24 November (17) - the day before she landed in legal trouble following a fight with Dorsey. She was charged with misdemeanour domestic battery after Dorsey claimed she struck him in the head.

Nashville actor Ryan appeared to be more than understanding, posting a plea for his fans to be kind to his estranged wife over the holidays.

"This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I," the 34-year-old wrote in a statement on his Twitter account on 28 November (17). "This isn't some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially 'the media' please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated.

"Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgement, and as negative a situation like this is, with positivity and love. Thanks."

Naya was released on a $1,000 (£749) personal recognisance bond and was collected from jail by her father-in-law, who took her back to the family property.