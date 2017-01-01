Edgar Wright eager to get to work on Baby Driver sequel

Director Edgar Wright is eager to begin working on the follow up to his hit 2017 movie Baby Driver.

Wright has been planning a sequel to the action thriller since the film's release in July (17), and the filmmaker admits he is looking forward to bringing his ideas for the project to life.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wright revealed he is in the early stages of working on a second instalment.

"The deal is being hammered out as we speak," Wright said, noting he is finalising the details with executives at Sony Pictures. "So, hopefully, I’m going to at least write a second one. I’ve definitely got lots of ideas."

He has yet to decide if the sequel will be his next film as a director, or one of many ideas he'd like to develop.

"Whether it’s the next movie, I don’t know," he smiled. "I’m just working that out at the moment, actually. I have a couple of things that I’ve been developing, and also a couple of new ideas that I had, and all the nice things things that I’ve been offered since (the release of Baby Driver).

"I would like to get back on the saddle very shortly, because there was four years between (previous film) The World’s End and Baby Driver. I don’t want it to be that long again. I would love to have a film out in the next two years.”

Baby Driver, starring Ansel Elgort as a conflicted getaway driver, was a surprise success at the box office, grossing $226 million (£168 million) globally.

The sequel is unlikely to feature Kevin Spacey, who portrayed the villain in the first film - his character was killed off and then the actor's career took a hit when he was accused of sexual misconduct in October (17). The Oscar winner has since been fired from his hit TV drama House of Cards and edited out of Ridley Scott's new movie All the Money in the World.