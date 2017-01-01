Lena Dunham: 'I warned Hillary Clinton's team about Harvey Weinstein'

Lena Dunham has claimed she warned U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign team about Harvey Weinstein.

The disgraced movie producer is currently in the middle of one of the biggest scandals Hollywood has ever seen, with hundreds of women coming forward with tales of his sexual misconduct, while others have accused him of harassment, assault and some even rape. Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex, but several allegations against him are being investigated by police in London, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles.

Prior to the publication of the New York Times expose that detailed Weinstein's misconduct, he had been a big supporter of Clinton, who ran against Donald Trump in the 2016 race to the White House, donating thousands of dollars to her political campaigns over the years.

However, Girls star and creator Dunham has told the New York Times that she did her best to warn Clinton's team to distance themselves from the movie mogul, after hearing several troubling tales from actresses who had allegedly experienced his predatory behaviour.

According to Dunham, in March, 2016, she spoke to Clinton's deputy communications manager Kristina Schake about Weinstein, telling her: "I just want you to let you know that Harvey’s a rapist and this is going to come out at some point. I think it’s a really bad idea for him to host fundraisers and be involved because it’s an open secret in Hollywood that he has a problem with sexual assault.”

Apparently, Schake told Dunham that she would relay the message to Clinton's campaign manager Robby Mook. Dunham also alleges that she told Clinton's spokeswoman Adrienne Elrod about her concerns regarding Weinstein and his involvement in the Clinton campaign, but added that "the campaign had not responded to my concerns".

When contacted by the New York Times, Schake and Elrod "denied" that Dunham had ever "mentioned rape" in connection to Weinstein when making her advisements to the campaign.

Following the original expose, it took Clinton five days to release a statement condemning his behaviour. In the eventual statement, released by campaign communications director Nick Merrill, Clinton said: "I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. The behaviour described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behaviour.”