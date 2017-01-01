John Travolta's mafia movie Gotti dumped at last minute

John Travolta's movie about mob boss John Gotti has been dropped from Lionsgate's schedule 10 days before its release.

Gotti, starring Travolta in the titular role, was set to debut on 15 December (17), but was suddenly pulled from the film studio's schedule on Tuesday (05Dec17).

Executives at Lionsgate have reportedly sold the project back to bosses at the production company Emmett/Furla/Oasis. It is unclear if the film will find new distribution or when it's now scheduled to debut.

Directed by former Entourage actor Kevin Connolly, using a script penned by Lem Dobbs and Leo Rossi, Gotti began shooting in July of last year. It also features Travolta's wife Kelly Preston as the crime lord's spouse Victoria Gotti, and their daughter Ella Bleu Travolta as Angel Gotti, as well as Pruitt Taylor Vince, Stacy Keach, Chris Mulkey and Lydia Hull.

The film spans several decades of Gotti's life, showing his rise from poverty to becoming the leader of the powerful Gambino crime family in New York City.

Gotti managed to avoid jail time throughout the 1980s but was sent to jail for life in 1992. Among his charges was a conviction for five murders and illegal gambling. He died of throat cancer while still in prison 10 years later.

Speaking about the project, Connolly explained that the film would examine various aspects of the gangster's life.

"There are nice cars and fancy suits in the movie, but we're also showing where all that eventually leads," he previously told EW, adding, "HBO made a Gotti movie in 1996, but his death, which was horrible, hasn't been covered too much. That's a different angle that we're going to explore."