Gwyneth Paltrow: 'Harvey Weinstein lied about sleeping with me to other women'

Gwyneth Paltrow has claimed disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein lied about sleeping with her while attempting to seduce other women.

Shortly after multiple women came forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault or rape in a New York Times expose in October (17), the actress told the newspaper she went for a hotel meeting with Weinstein, which she thought was about her 1996 movie Emma, and he inappropriately touched her and suggested they get massages together.

Paltrow worked with him again after the alleged incident and ended up scoring the Best Actress Oscar in 1999 for Shakespeare in Love, which Weinstein produced, and he allegedly cited her success while he was trying to seduce other women, telling one that accepting his advances would be "the best thing you can do for your career now."

The 45-year-old made the claims in a New York Times piece published on Tuesday (05Dec17), saying she has heard stories from multiple women who heard her name mentioned during their alleged encounters with Weinstein. Paltrow, who insisted she rebuffed his advances, said he would boast about having sex with her in an attempt to coerce others.

"He's not the first person to lie about sleeping with someone... but he used the lie as an assault weapon," she said.

When Paltrow made her original allegation, she claimed she told Brad Pitt, her then-boyfriend, about the alleged encounter and he confronted Weinstein, who subsequently "screamed" at her for a long time, making her think she would be fired from Emma.

The latest report details the alleged "complicity machine" surrounding Weinstein which enabled him to keep his alleged behaviour under wraps for years. The reporters outlined the web of cover-ups and intimidation tactics used by him and his associates to silence allegations, claiming both Harvey and his brother Bob paid off accusers, and employees who spoke up were threatened or fired.

Former personal assistant Sandeep Rehal, who quit in 2015, claimed she had to procure Weinstein injectable erectile dysfunction drugs and rent an apartment for him and keep it stocked with women's lingerie and flowers, among other items.

According to the New York Daily News, she is now filing a federal lawsuit in New York against Weinstein and his company for gender discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation.