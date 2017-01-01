Sverrir Gudnason cast in The Girl in the Spider’s Web

Swedish star Sverrir Gudnason has joined the cast of The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

According to Variety, the actor will be playing journalist Mikael Blomkvist, the role Daniel Craig helmed in 2011’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, in the upcoming sequel. After impressing as tennis star Bjorn Borg in Borg vs. McEnroe earlier this year (17), opposite Shia LaBeouf as John McEnroe, this marks Gudnason’s biggest role to date.

The Crown's Claire Foy is taking over from Rooney Mara as Lisbeth Salander, and the film is slated to hit cinemas in October 2018. Cameron Britton, Sylvia Hoeks and Claes Bang are co-starring.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web is the second English-language feature film adaptation of novels in the Millennium series. The original novel trilogy was written by Stieg Larsson, but The Girl in the Spider’s Web, the fourth book, was written by author David Lagercrantz, who was commissioned to continue the novel franchise by Swedish publishing company Norstedts nine years after Larsson’s death. He also penned the fifth book in the series, The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye.

Noomi Rapace and Michael Nyqvist took on the lead roles in the original Swedish films, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played with Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest, which were all released in 2009.

Production on the new movie begins in January on location in Berlin, Germany and Stockholm, Sweden. Fede Alvarez is directing, and co-wrote the script with Jay Basu and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Amy Pascal and Elizabeth Cantillon will join Scott Rudin and Yellow Bird in producing the film.