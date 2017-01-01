Daisy Ridley: 'I have the same problems as everyone else'

Daisy Ridley is disappointed that people expect her to behave in a certain way now that she's a celebrity.

The 25-year-old actress was propelled into the spotlight after landing the role of Rey in the Star Wars franchise, with the eighth instalment, The Last Jedi, hitting cinemas later this month (Dec17).

Her star status doesn't mean she's different from those who aren't famous though, and she insists scooping the job of a lifetime hasn't changed her as a person.

"People can get a bit like, 'Oh my God, your life is different than mine.' But no, it’s not," she explained to U.S. Glamour magazine. "Everyone’s got the same problems. We all get jobs, and we lose them. We have a good time, and we don’t have a good time. That’s it, you know? It’s changed in that some people have a certain expectation of what they might find when they meet me, which sucks, because I’m not that thing."

It's also strange for her family to witness, with Daisy noting one of her sisters often gets mistaken for her. Even her mother Louise gets recognised, but the brunette beauty doesn't get any favouritism from her parents.

"This week my mum said this guy came over and was like, 'Oh my God! You must be so proud of your daughter.' She goes, 'I’m proud of all of my kids’,” Daisy said.

Daisy doesn't always receive positive comments though, and has suffered her fair share of criticism since becoming a celebrity. And she was forced off of social media after users slammed her comments on gun violence following the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting which saw 49 people killed in a gay nightclub in Florida.

"I’m just not equipped for it," she sighed. "I’m super sensitive - not too sensitive - but I really feel things. Also there is also a sense that I’m asked who I’m dating a lot more than John (Boyega, Star Wars co-star) is. I don’t answer, because I have things in my life that are private."

Daisy was recently linked to her Murder on the Orient Express co-star Tom Bateman, but hasn't addressed the rumours.