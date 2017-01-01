NEWS Royal stewards to 'watch Suits' ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding Newsdesk Share with :







Stewards overseeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding have reportedly been told by their boss to watch her TV show Suits so they can identify guests.



The British royal is said to wed the U.S. actress in Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel in May next year (18).



Historian Hugo Vickers, who is Captain of the chapel's Lay Stewards, he volunteers who take care of visitors and also look after guests at special events like royal weddings, has quipped that he'll encourage staff to watch the show, in which Meghan plays paralegal Rachel Zane.



"I've told the Stewards to get Netflix and watch Suits, so they know who everyone is at the wedding," he allegedly told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper.



However, Vickers, who was speaking to the newspaper at the launch of author Basia Briggs' memoir in London, didn't provide further details on the couple's wedding plans.



Royal officials are yet to confirm who will be invited to the ceremony, which will reportedly take place on 26 May (18).



After Harry and Meghan announced their engagement, the stars of the hit legal drama were quick to offer their congratulations.



Patrick J. Adams, who plays Rachel's love interest Mike Ross in Suits, wrote on Instagram, "Playing Meghan's television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love."



And Wendell Pierce, who plays her character's father, shared his happiness on Twitter, writing, "Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement. Harry you have her TV Father's blessing."



Other co-stars including Sarah Rafferty and Gabriel Macht also offered their congratulations.



Meghan has since announced she will depart Suits to focus on her royal duties. Series creator Aaron Korsh has admitted he began planning for her departure as soon as he knew she had fallen for the Prince.

