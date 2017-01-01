Halle Berry reportedly splits from toyboy producer

Halle Berry has called it quits with her producer boyfriend Alex Da Kid after just five months of dating, according to a new report.

The actress, 51, only went public with her romance with the 35-year-old British beatmaker in September (17), and they recently enjoyed a luxury vacation in the French Polynesian island of Bora Bora - but the trip allegedly didn't quite go as planned.

"Halle broke up with Alex smack in the middle of their romantic getaway in Bora Bora," a source tells In Touch magazine, explaining the mother-of-two cut short her stay and took a flight back to Los Angeles.

"Halle decided he was too young and his communication skills were terrible," the insider shares. "She said she needs someone who can think for themselves and is mature, smart and all-around adventurous.

"The last thing Halle needs is to be in a long-term relationship with a man who doesn't express himself well."

The news emerges days after Halle gushed about her paradise retreat online, which she is said to have visited over America's Thanksgiving holiday in late November (17).

"Mornings are amazing...," she wrote beside an Instagram shot of her toes pointing out of a duvet, with the clear blue ocean and mountains in the distance.

Another image featured the star lounging by the water, and was simply captioned, "Living my best life," while she later uploaded a photo of two drinks next to a pair of shot glasses: "Cheers to pour decisions (sic)," she quipped.

Halle also appeared to explain the purpose of the trip as she shared a picture of herself, taken from behind, as she admired her surroundings: "What I call distancing myself from the bulls**t!," she wrote.

The Monster's Ball star made the low-key relationship Instagram official in September (17) as she shared a black-and-white shot of herself leaning into Alex, real name Alexander Grant, who she called her "balance".

They made their first - and apparently last - red carpet appearance together at the Songs of Hope XIII Awards Gala in Sherman Oaks, California days later.

Halle and Alex, who is best known for his work on hits like Eminem and Rihanna's Love the Way You Lie, Imagine Dragons' Radioactive, and Massive Attack by Nicki Minaj, have yet to comment on the split rumours.

The actress hasn't had the best luck in finding lasting love - she has been married three times, most recently to French actor Olivier Martinez. The former couple, which divorced last year (16), shares four-year-old son Maceo, while Halle is also mum to daughter Nahla, nine, from her romance with French-Canadian model Gabriel Aubry.