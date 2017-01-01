Georgina Chapman battling 'dark times' as husband Weinstein's fallout continues

Fashion designer Georgina Chapman is struggling through "very dark times" as she comes to terms with sexual misconduct allegations made against her estranged husband Harvey Weinstein, according to her friend Alyssa Milano.

The co-founder of luxury womenswear brand Marchesa separated from disgraced movie mogul Weinstein in October (17), days after he was accused of being a serial sexual predator in an initial New York Times expose.

Many other women have since come forward with further allegations of assault, including rape, against the producer, who has denied all claims of non-consensual sex, although he has acknowledged behaving inappropriately in the past.

Milano, whose former Charmed co-star Rose McGowan was one of the first celebrities to go public with her Weinstein assault accusation, has remained in contact with Chapman to help her longtime pal through the tough time, and although she has her bad days, Alyssa is confident she will pull through.

"She goes through very dark times. She's very sad," Milano told U.S. broadcaster Megyn Kelly. "This is not easy for her, but I have no doubt that not only will she come out on the other side of this, but she deserves too. She's a good woman."

The actress reveals Georgina has been focusing on the needs of the former couple's seven-year-old daughter India and four-year-old son Dashiell, and in that part of her life, the Brit is doing "very well".

Milano said, "She's an amazing mother. She's an amazing woman, and I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity, given the situation."

The star made her comments as she celebrated editors at Time magazine naming "The Silence Breakers", those who have recently spoken out about sexual misconduct via the #MeToo social media movement she helped to popularise, as their 2017 Person of the Year.

Responding to the news, Milano said, "It's sad, it's really sad for me, just to know that so many women hurt from this pain, but I'm also hopeful that this collective ache can really bring about something that's meaningful and powerful, and that we can change."