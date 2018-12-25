Dexter Fletcher replaces Bryan Singer as Bohemian Rhapsody director

Dexter Fletcher has been tapped to replace Bryan Singer as the director of Bohemian Rhapsody.

The biographical drama film focuses on the formation of the rock band Queen and the life of lead singer Freddie Mercury, who is portrayed by actor Rami Malek.

Singer was originally hired to direct the film, but after several months of filming, he was let go by producers on Monday (11Dec17) after he reportedly failed to return to the set in the U.K. after America's Thanksgiving break.

Representatives from Fox have now confirmed that Fletcher, who helmed films such as Eddie the Eagle and Wild Bill, will replace Singer. The actor-turned-director will complete the final weeks of the production and then oversee post-production.

It is believed that there are about two weeks' worth of shooting left, unless he decides to reshoot scenes, and it remains unknown what the director credit on the final film will be.

In spite of the last-minute shake-up, Fox is still looking to release the film in the U.S. on 25 December 2018.

As a result of Singer's absence from the shoot, Variety reported that cinematographer Thomas Newton Sigel briefly stepped in.

Explaining his disappearance, the filmmaker's representatives claimed he has been dealing with a health issue concerning his mother.

Reports also suggest Singer clashed with leading man Malek on set, but the director has since insisted that they had patched up their differences.

"I wanted nothing more than to be able to finish this project and help honour the legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen, but Fox would not permit me to do so because I needed to temporarily put my health, and the health of my loved ones, first," he said in the statement, adding, "Rumours that my unexpected departure from the film was sparked by a dispute I had with Rami Malek are not true."

Bohemian Rhapsody also stars Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee, Joseph Mazzello, Allen Leech, and Lucy Boynton.