Allison Janney confirms Anna Faris' new romance

Allison Janney has confirmed her Mom co-star Anna Faris' new relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett.

The Scary Movie star was first linked to the director of photography after they were pictured enjoying a lunch date in Seattle, Washington in October (17), two months after she announced her split from Chris Pratt, her husband of eight years.

Anna has been keeping quiet on the rumoured romance and hasn't shared any snaps of Michael on social media, but her TV co-star Allison confirmed they were dating during a recent interview with E! News.

"She's such an amazing... I can't believe all the stuff she does, in addition to Mom she has her podcast and she teaches a class at USC (University of Southern California) and she's got her new man who she seems - she seems just great, she's really doing well and I'm so happy for her," Allison said.

When asked if she's met Michael, she replied, "I met him once, he seems really lovely... I don't know him, but I'm happy for her. If she's happy, I'm happy."

Anna, 41, has been pictured with Michael on a number of occasions, including a recent trip to Venice, Italy, where they were spotted locking lips.

The couple are reportedly already house-hunting in the Los Angeles area, as they were seen checking out properties over the weekend.

"They looked at a few modern contemporary houses in Venice in the $3 to $4 million range," an eyewitness told E!. "Anna was holding the flyers from the different houses and reading over the details. They were holding hands and seem very happy together."

Their house-hunting trip came just two days after Chris and Anna filed for divorce. They listed their separation date as 13 July and asked for joint custody of their five-year-old son Jack.