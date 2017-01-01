NEWS Hailee Steinfeld reveals a fourth Pitch Perfect might be on the cards Newsdesk Share with :







Today, Pitch Perfect actress Hailee Steinfeld joined BUILD in London, revealing a fourth Pitch Perfect movie could still be on the cards, how it felt being nominated for an Oscar award at the age of fourteen, and why she still gets star struck.



Hailee Steinfeld says:



Asked whether Pitch Perfect 3 will be the final film - Is there a question mark over a fourth movie?



"Maybe. I don’t know anything for sure, but I don’t know it’s entirely over for the Bellas."



On being nominated for an Oscar at the age of fourteen for True Grit. Does it effect the goals you set yourself?



"I realise it way more now, than I did then, what an incredible honour it is. I can only hope and work as hard as I can to have it happen again."



Does Hailee Steinfeld ever get star struck, and with who?



"Just everyone. Even when you follow people and you see their team on their Instagram and what not, and you’re like, ‘oh my god, that’s that person’s make

up artist, they must be here. They’re in the building!’ - I’ll freak out for sure."



You can re-watch the BUILD interview here and at BUILDSeries.com/UK

