Oscars Academy introduces code of conduct

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has issued a code of conduct for all of its members.

Allegations of sexual abuse, harassment and even rape have rocked Hollywood over the past few months with accusations made against Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and James Toback, among others.

In reaction to the scandal, the Academy has now adopted a new Standards of Conduct for its 8,427 members to follow.

Dawn Hudson, chief executive officer of the film body, introduced the rules on Wednesday night (06Dec17) via an email.

"Academy membership is a privilege offered to only a select few within the global community of filmmakers," the statement reads. "In addition to achieving excellence in the field of motion picture arts and sciences, members must also behave ethically by upholding the Academy's values of respect for human dignity, inclusion, and a supportive environment that fosters creativity. The Academy asks that members embrace their responsibility to affirm these principles and act when these principles are violated. There is no place in the Academy for people who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner that violates recognised standards of decency."

The guidelines go on to say the Academy is categorically opposed to any form of abuse, harassment or discrimination on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, disability, age, religion, or nationality.

The Standards of Conduct concludes with: "If any member is found by the Board of Governors to have violated these standards or to have compromised the integrity of the Academy by their actions, the Board of Governors may take any disciplinary action permitted by the Academy's Bylaws, including suspension or expulsion."