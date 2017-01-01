Sophie Turner: 'Game of Thrones has turned me into an acting snob'

Sophie Turner has turned into a “bit of a snob” due to Game of Thrones being her first-ever acting job.

The 21-year-old star has played Sansa Stark in the HBO series, based on George R.R. Martin's best-selling books, since the show kicked off in 2011.

As the cast prepares to finish filming the eighth and final season, which Sophie confirmed is due for release in 2019 during an interview with Variety, the flame-haired beauty acknowledged how lucky she is to have landed the life-changing role.

"It's a blessing and a curse, Game of Thrones being my first job and working with such incredible scripts and such incredible veteran actors, and working with the best crew," she said, admitting the programme has raised her standards. "It makes you a bit of a snob, I think. And because it was my first job, the actors on Game of Thrones are the people I learned to act from. I learned to act watching Lena (Headey) and Peter (Dinklage) and Maisie (Williams) and Kit (Harington) and all of these different people. I put them all on such pedestals. The thought of not working with them is almost excruciating to me."

Discussing the atmosphere on set as they shoot the last season, Sophie noted there is definitely a sense of closure as everyone tries to spend more time with one another and "not take it for granted" anymore.

But there are some positives to her moving on from Sansa, such as being more open to what new projects she can take on. Next year (18), she'll be returning to the X-Men franchise in Dark Phoenix, reprising her role as the title mutant, also known as Jean Grey.

"I kind of want to do everything," Sophie, who is engaged to singer Joe Jonas, smiled. "I feel this sense that everything is over Game of Thrones-wise. I have nothing to lose right now, because I don't have Game of Thrones anymore."