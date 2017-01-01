Emily Ratajkowski defends sexy advent calendar video following Piers Morgan attack

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has taken aim at British newsman Piers Morgan after he poked fun at the racy video she she shot for Love Magazine's 2017 Advent Calendar.

The Good Morning Britain co-host confessed he was confused by feminist Emily's message as she writhed around suggestively in her underwear on a dinner table in the online promo, covering herself with spaghetti.

Piers pointed out that the Gone Girl star gets a pass for posting bra-less photos online, posing topless in the Blurred Lines video, and appearing in sexy videos, and yet Taylor Swift "never does any of this stuff" and "the sisterhood, the feminists, hate her."

"Taylor Swift conducts herself perfectly in my view and took a view not to talk about politics or say who she votes for and the sisterhood have come for her," he added. "Emily, writhing in spaghetti, she’s what it’s all about. Women, sort it out. We are confused."

Ratajkowski learned of Piers' attack on Wednesday (07Dec17), and took to Twitter to respond, stating: "Lol (laugh out loud) never said my love video was a feminist statement. But now it’s worth saying that telling women what to do with their bodies & sexuality is actually just classic sexism. I can have opinions about feminism & also do sexy photo shoots k thanks."

Piers fired back via social media as feminists took aim at him for his TV remarks, stating: "Do you really think (suffragette) Emmeline Pankhurst fought for Emily Ratajkowski’s right to writhe semi-naked in spaghetti, post it to millions on social media & then feign indignant outrage at being ‘sexually objectified’? Pur-lease."

He later added: "I hope my daughter aspires to a more substantial feminist ideal than writhing semi-naked in spaghetti for publicity & Instagram likes.

"If a man writhed semi-naked in spaghetti to promote male empowerment, feminists would mock him to humiliating death. If you want equality, do the same to women who pull this stunt."