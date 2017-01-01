Russell Crowe defends awards show sex story

Russell Crowe has defended his decision to recall an off-colour on set sex story at an awards show in Australia on Wednesday (06Dec17), insisting he didn't mean to offend anyone.

The actor was presenting the prize for Best Asian Film of the Year at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards when he decided to reveal all about "sodomising" co-star Jacqueline McKenzie's character in his 1992 film Romper Stomper.

TV bosses were so taken aback by his tale, they censored his speech from the final broadcast.

The Gladiator star said, "I just want to talk about what binds us together. There's two things really. One is an abiding passion for our pursuit and the other is sensitivity.

"I was sodomising Jacquie McKenzie on the set of Romper Stomper and I didn't actually intend to do that but I was trying to keep my bits away from her bits, and she'd been given one of those pieces of elastic that the girls get when you do the love scenes, which protects them from all things, and my bits and pieces were in a little canvas sack with a drawstring, similar to when you used to buy Gold Rush chewing gum as a child.

"And it was actually in my desire to keep the bits apart. It wasn't until the opening night of the film that it was pointed out by none other than Jacquie McKenzie's beautiful late mother that we were in fact, in her mind, engaged in sodomy. Anyway that was just a story about sensitivity."

Crowe had now responded to the backlash following his speech, stating, "Actors and actresses by the nature of our job get thrown into some embarrassing, bizarre and extreme circumstances. It's an ironic combination that the sensitivity required for the job also has to be coupled with an ability to put aside your embarrassment and fears and cope with the humiliation.

"Jacquie and I survived that moment in our young careers because we looked after each other. Our friendship has only strengthened over the years and it's a story we both cringe over. The way I delivered the story was to elicit that half cringe/half laugh reaction. Obviously I was only intending to make people laugh. Especially Jacquie, and she did.

"I didn't mean any offence to anyone and it wasn't a comment on other issues."